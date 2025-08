MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police has located a 33-year-old man with autism that was reported missing from the Little Havana area.

According to deputies, Wilber Daniel Vado was last seen Tuesday near Little Havana wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts. He was located on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives thanked the public for assisting in his search.

