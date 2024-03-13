SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation unfolded in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after a man took his own life, police said, and the same bullet that struck him also struck his girlfriend, sending her to the hospital.

Multiple Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 30th Street, near the Florida International University campus, at around 4:15 a.m., Wednesday.

“Once they arrived, that’s when they discovered the male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and another female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head as well,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

“I’m not used to this in this neighborhood,” said an area resident. “We hear the news from other places, but this is quiet.”

According to investigators, the 33-year-old man wanted to end his life and decided to shoot himself. When he shot himself in the head, the bullet went through and struck his girlfriend in the head.

“This individual took his own life and, in the process, almost took his girlfriend’s life as well,” said Zabaleta.

“This is horrible. I pray for them,” said another area resident.

His 34-year-old girlfriend was not an intended target, police said. After she was struck, she was able to call 911.

“The original 911 call came from the female victim the moment she was shot,” said Zabaleta.

Her boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their four children, ages 5 to 12, were present during the shooting but were not injured.

“The children, thankfully so, are not harmed,” said Zabaleta.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the injured woman to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, but she has since been listed as stable.

Neighbors told 7News the family kept to themselves.

“I just pray for them. It’s just so sad that these things happen,” said an area resident.

Police said the children are staying with other family members as their mother recovers.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, as they continue to investigate.

