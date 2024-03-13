SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation unfolded at a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. During the shooting, police said, the bullet struck his girlfriend, leaving her hospitalized.

Multiple officers were at the scene at 112th Avenue and 30th Street, near the Florida International University campus, Wednesday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the 33-year-old man wanted to end his life and decided to shoot himself. When he shot himself in the head, the bullet went through and struck his girlfriend’s head.

“This individual took his own life and, in the process, almost took his girlfriend’s life as well,” said Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “And the children, thankfully so, are not harmed.

His 34-year-old girlfriend was not an intended target, police said. After she was struck, she was able to call 911.

Her boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their four children, ages 5 to 12, were present during the shooting but were not injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the female victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition but has since been listed as stable.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.