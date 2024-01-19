WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of crashing into a police cruiser and leaving the scene appeared in court. An officer who was injured in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Yasmany Jaime Ulloa, stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Thursday afternoon.

“There’s probable cause for him leaving the scene of the crash,” said Glazer.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a valid license.

Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on Coral Way, just east of the Palmetto Expressway, at around 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said Ulloa was heading eastbound on Coral Way at a high rate of speed when he ran through a red light.

“The officer was attempting to make a left-hand turn to enter the 826 [when the suspect] ran straight into our officer, causing extensive damage to his vehicle,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin. “He did not stop to render aid, did not check on the status of our officer.”

Detectives said the suspect continued eastbound, ditched his vehicle in front of a business and fled on foot.

7News cameras captured a police helicopter hovering above the area, as well as the victim’s cruiser with extensive front-end damage, as the search for the subject got underway.

“Our Aviation and K-9 units searched for the subject,” said Martin.

Police said they evacuated a nearby park where children were engaging in extracurricular sports, as their search continued.

Meanwhile, paramedics transported the injured officer by ground to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The patient’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Traffic in the area was impacted after officers set up a perimeter in the area.

Police said officers searched the abandoned vehicle and found the registration. They then went to the address printed in the registration, and that is where they found the man who, they said, was behind the wheel of the vehicle involved.

Just before 11:15 p.m., investigators confirmed they took Ulloa into custody.

“He will be held accountable for his cowardly actions,” said Martin.

Ulloa’s bond was set at $2,500. He has since posted bond.

7News reached out to MDPD for an update on the officer’s condition and whether the officer had been released from the hospital. A spokesperson said they could not give an answer at this time.

