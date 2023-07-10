MIAMI (WSVN) - Leonardo Venegas, 32, of North Miami has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and child abuse following an attempted abduction reported on July 6. Detectives responded to the scene, located at 6530 N.E. 2nd Avenue, after receiving notification of the incident.

The victim, a 6-year-old child, provided a harrowing account of the incident. The child stated that while playing with siblings in the apartment complex courtyard, they noticed a white, newer model SUV park near their residence. As the other children went inside to get a drink of water, the victim remained on the rear stairway of their apartment.

According to the victim, a white male, later identified as the defendant Leonardo Venegas, suddenly grabbed her arm and pulled her towards the rear of the stairs. The child fought back and managed to break free from Venegas’s grip. However, Venegas then lifted the victim and attempted to carry her away. In a desperate act of self-defense, the child bit Venegas’s arm, causing him to drop her. Venegas then slapped the victim and fled towards the front of the apartment complex.

“He grabbed me, picked me up, and started running with me and I bit him and then he slapped me and threw me to the floor and started running to his car,” said Lyric, the young victim.

Surveillance footage from the area corroborated the victim’s account. It showed a white Range Rover Velar pulling into the apartment complex and parking in the described area. Shortly after, Venegas was seen walking towards the rear of the complex with his left hand inside his shorts. Moments later, he was captured on video running back towards the parking lot before the white Range Rover departed the scene.

“A white Hispanic male grabbed her by the arm, picked her up against her will and attempted to flee the seen with her,” police said. “Fortunate enough, that 6-year-old brave little girl fought for her life she even bit the subject forcing him to drop her and let her go.”

Lyric’s mom said the incident has her family shaken.

“I’m about to move because no telling what if, said Teesha, Lyric’s mother. “If he do get out, what if he tries to come back?”

When shown the surveillance footage, the victim confirmed that Venegas was the same person who had attempted to kidnap her. The footage also tracked the white Range Rover leaving the vicinity of the incident, driving towards Biscayne Blvd. The vehicle was last observed on surveillance footage traveling northbound past 79th Street. The license plate of the vehicle was obtained from a license plate reader located at Biscayne Blvd and 87th Street.

Teesha said she’s proud of her daughter for defending herself.

“Many kids don’t know how to defend themselves, so I’m actually happy she was able to defend herself,” she said.

On July 8, 2023, the Tactical Robbery Unit located the white Range Rover bearing the aforementioned license plate at a specified location. Venegas was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Robbery Unit for further investigation.

During a video-taped interview, Venegas was read his constitutional rights and waived them, agreeing to speak with the detectives. He admitted being the sole operator of the vehicle involved and placed himself at the scene of the incident. Venegas claimed he was searching for houses to buy in the complex, despite the absence of any for-sale signs, as the complex falls under HUD housing.

Venegas acknowledged being the individual captured in the surveillance footage walking in the complex and subsequently seen running away from the area of the incident. However, when pressed for further details regarding his interaction with the victim, Venegas invoked his right to an attorney.

Venegas has been arrested and is currently in custody pending further legal proceedings.

