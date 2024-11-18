SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a decomposed and burned body was discovered on a dirt road in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to authorities.

Roiniel Perez is accused of killing Oscar Rene Hernandez Augustin, whose body was found burned from the waist down on Nov. 14 in the 23600 block of SW 227th Avenue.

The victim had been reported missing two days earlier, along with his white 2015 Toyota Corolla, according to Miami-Dade Police.

An autopsy revealed Hernandez Augustin had been stabbed multiple times, and the death was ruled a homicide. Fingerprint analysis confirmed his identity.

Perez was arrested on Sunday after officers spotted the victim’s stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Police say Perez fled at high speed, crashed into another car and fled on foot before being found hiding under a parked vehicle.

Investigators say Perez admitted to being with the victim on the morning of his disappearance.

Evidence, including photos on Perez’s phone, reportedly showed bloodstains in the vehicle and cuts on Perez’s hand consistent with a sharp instrument.

Police also said they recovered gloves and the victim’s identification and bank cards in Perez’s possession.

Perez faces charges including second-degree murder, grand theft, fleeing police and leaving the scene of a crash.

