SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A-31-year old man who who arrested after officers raided a home in Southwest Miami-Dade appeared in court.

Luis Angel Herrera Ramirez appeared before a judge, Wednesday morning.

He is facing serious charges, which include burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

According to investigators, back in October, Ramirez was one of three crooks who were seen on video backing a tow truck into an Aventura jewelry store during a smash and dash that left the crooks empty handed.

Police are still looking for two other suspects.

