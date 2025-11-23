WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after over two dozen activists were arrested outside Krome Detention Center, some of those arrestees bonded out of jail.

7News cameras captured a dozen young people wearing “ICE kidnapped my neighbor” T-shirts making their way out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

The protesters walked out of jail after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31 people, most of them with the Sunrise Movement, as they protested what they said were the cruel deportation practices of the Trump administration.

Video posted to social media shows people chanting while holding up “Abolish ICE” signs before deputies arrived at the scene.

Another video posted by the organization shows some of the activists being detained.

“Why are you being arrested?” asked the person filming.

“I’m being arrested for peacefully protesting,” said the activist.

“Obstruction of justice,” said the deputy.

In a third video, activist Kidus Grima can be seen getting arrested by responding deputies.

“This is not the America we deserve. We deserve freedom, safety, and communities that are protected,” he said.

According to MDSO, the group blocked the facility’s entrance and refused repeated orders to move. Those arrested face a trespassing charge.

The chaos unfolded just a few miles away from the detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

7News spoke to some of the protesters after they exited TGK.

“Thousands of people are being disappeared far off into the Everglades, and then nobody knows where they are, being treated in horrible conditions. This is what ICE stands for,” said protester Artivista Karnlin. “ICE is a cruel agency. Taking kids away from their parents. This is horrible, and we must never stand for this.”

“I want to live in a country where immigrants who pick our food, clean our stores, make our life and country possible are respected and cared for,” said Grima.

Grima said he marched to demand the shutdown of the federally run facility and the release of immigrants detained at Krome. He added that despite the arrest, he will continue fighting for what he believes.

“Nobody has forgotten them, that no one deserves to be disappeared, and we’re fighting to get them reunited with their families,” he said.

The other protesters are expected to be released sometime on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

MDSO said in a statement that they “remain committed to protecting both public safety and the rights of our community.”

