FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of dogs are on their way to finding their “fur-ever” homes.

More than 30 dogs were prepared for takeoff at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Animal Services joined the Friends of Miami Animals Foundation and Wings of Rescue teamed up to help the pups from local shelters find new families in northeastern states, where there is a higher demand for adoptable pets.

Their quality of life is deteriorating, so we’re so grateful to organizations that help get them out of the shelter,” said Annette Jose with MDAS.

Maggie McGuane with Wings of Rescue said she’s doing the work to honor a special family member: the late musician Jimmy Buffett.

“To be in Florida, and flying these animals to safety and ti forever homes. like, it’s going to make me cry, but it’s a little bit for my Uncle Jimmy,” she said.

The pups’ crates were loaded onto a plane that will thankfully take them to places where a new life awaits them. The canines are expected to travel to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and New Jersey.

