MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was fire on the water in Miami Beach after a boat burst into flames.

Dark smoke rose from the burning vessel near a marina, off Alton Road and Third Street, Saturday afternoon.

Officials with Miami Beach Fire Rescue said the 30-foot boat was having some work done when the fire broke out in the main area.

Crews doused the flames with foam and quickly got the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

