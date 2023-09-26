SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old girl on Tuesday was released from the hospital after she accidentally shot herself in the hand with a gun that was left unattended at a home.

According to Serenity’s grandmother, the child was released from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and returned home where she is now resting after receiving surgery on her hand.

Surveillance video on Sunday showed the moment Serenity ran to a couch and grabbed the gun. A woman seen sitting on the couch is disabled and unable to move.

As she began playing with the gun, she accidentally fired the gun and shot her hand.

One family member was arrested in connection to the unattended gun at the home. Orlando Young, 23, is now facing charges of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm.

