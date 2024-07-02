SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing from South Miami has been located and is safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Shea Eminhizer, Saturday night.

Investigators said the toddler was last seen Monday in the area of the 6500 block of Southwest 78th Terrace.

Shea stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 40 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes. Officials did not specify what she was last seen wearing.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 41-year-old Christine Betancourt. According to the girl’s father, Betancourt is Shea’s mother.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials did not disclose her weight or what she was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Shea and Betancourt may be traveling in a gray 2021 Volvo XC 90 with very dark window tints and the Florida tag IEX419.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities said that the girl was turned in to police by Betancourt. It is unclear if Betancourt will face any charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.