SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities found a 3-year-old boy in a canal overnight near a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after he was reported missing.

The toddler was rushed to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the home in the area of Southwest 212th Street and 119th Avenue after receiving reports of the missing child, where they later located him unresponsive in the canal across and began performing CPR.

An investigation was launched into how the boy ended up in the canal.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.