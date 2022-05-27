HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy who was pulled out of a retention pond in Homestead has died, police said.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday.

Surveillance video captured the child going into the pond, Friday afternoon.

Divers spent around a half hour conducting a search in the water before they located the toddler in the pond, which is located behind a community clubhouse.

Paramedics transported the child to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are attempting to determine how the boy made his way into the water and whether or not anyone will be charged.

