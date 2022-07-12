MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is grieving the loss of a 3-year-old boy who died because he was left alone inside a hot car in Miami Gardens, police said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the child was found unresponsive inside the parked vehicle at the Lubavitch Educational Center, Monday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a 7News source, the toddler’s parents are Rabbi Menachem Tauber and Nechama Tauber.

The center’s public relations firm told 7News that this was a horrific accident.

They said Menachem works at the center and was dropping the boy off at camp Monday morning before heading to work.

According to The Miami Herald, around 3 p.m., someone noticed that the child was missing from class.

Later in the afternoon, the PR spokesperson said, the boy was found, but it was too late.

The father was questioned by Miami Gardens Police. It is currently unknown if any charges will be filed.

On Monday, temperatures were soaring in Miami Gardens. The heat index reached 101 degrees outside, which made it scorching inside the car. Temperatures inside the car could have reached as high as 172 degrees.

Amber Rollins, the director of the nonprofit child safety organization Kids and Car Safety, addressed the tragedy on Tuesday.

“It’s something that can happen to the most loving, responsible parents and caregivers. These tragedies don’t discriminate,” she said.

Rollins said parents should train themselves to look in the back seat, even when they’re not driving with children.

“Put something in the back seat, on the floor in front of the car seat, that you absolutely can’t start your say without,” she said. “The idea is not that these objects are more important than the child, but that we have to utilize them to move throughout our day.”

7News reached out to the Lubavitch Educational Center for a statement, and Rabbi Benzion Korf the Dean of Lubavitch Education Center responded with the following:

“We are beyond devastated that we experienced an accident on the Lubavitch Education Center (LEC) campus today involving a private vehicle, which resulted in the untimely passing of the 3-year-old son of two staff members.

This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel. A guidance counselor and therapist will be made available to meet with staff and students tomorrow and offer support as needed.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family at this time of great loss. We ask the community for their prayers and to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.”

Miami Gardens Police detectives are looking at different factors as they continue to investigate.

A funeral for the boy is being held in Palm Beach for loved ones and members of the community, Tuesday afternoon. His parents have asked for privacy.

