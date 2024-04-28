SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a 3-year-old to the hospital following a shooting in a Homestead neighborhood, police said.

7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter as it landed at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Sunday afternoon.

Hospital staff were seen taking the toddler inside moments later.

According to Homestead Police, the incident took place in the area of Southeast 10th Street, near 26th Terrace, in The Riviera by Lennar community, at around 2:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a traumatic pediatric [injury] to the foot,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions. “Requesting transport to Kendall in Homestead, using the Homestead as the helipad.

Marked and unmarked police cars were seen outside of a home, as well as a Miami-Dade Schools Police car.

Paramedics flew the toddler to the hospital for treatment. Detectives said the child’s condition is stable.

Investigators are attempting to determine what led up to the shooting, as well as whether the child shot themselves or was shot by someone else.

