SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three women were injured after a barrage of bullets rang out in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Southwest 112th Court and 230th Terrace, just after 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the shooting took place when a verbal altercation escalated.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find two of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the third injured victim took off on foot before they arrived.

Paramedics transported the two women found at the scene to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they detained one person in connection to the incident a short time later.

Investigators have not disclosed the identity of the person who was taken into custody, but they said the subject and the victims know each other.

