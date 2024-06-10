OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Three women were hurt after gunfire tore through an Opa-locka neighborhood, triggering a police investigation.

Opa-locka Police units responded to reports of a shooting near the church Iglesia Betesda Asamblea de Dios, located near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 135th Street, just after 1 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims were leaving the nearby Glorietta Apartments and were sitting inside a black Chevrolet Suburban when they saw a gray vehicle with dark tinted windows.

Moments later, the victims told detectives, someone fired shots from inside the vehicle, striking the Suburban multiple times.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims had not been shot but had suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

As of Sunday night, it remains unclear whether or not the women were the intended target, as police continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this incident or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

