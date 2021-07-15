SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered at a large memorial built for the victims of the partial building collapse in Surfside, three weeks after the devastating tragedy.

At least 60 mourners came together in front of the Surfside Wall of Hope and Memorial along Harding Avenue, Thursday night.

Participants lit candles and stood in silence exactly three weeks after the June 24 collapse at Champlain Towers South.

“It’s still pretty sad. It’s kind of like a cloud hanging over Surfside,” said Surfside resident Lindsay Lecour.

Just a block from the rubble, people shared personal notes and left flowers.

“It shows the pain. You come here, and you know that this town is hurting, because this is our community, these are our families” said Surfside resident Soraya Batisia. “These are people that are part of our community, that go to school, that live here. We go to church, the synagogue, supermarket. This is life, and this represents how much love there is in this community.”

As of Thursday night, crews have recovered 97 victims. Officials have identified 92 of them.

Meanwhile, crews continue to dig and sift through debris.

“I think about the survivors and what they’re dealing with, and we send them so much love,” said Lecour.

