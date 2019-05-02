3 Wawa gas stations to open in Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Wawa is rapidly expanding across South Florida.

Three new locations will be opening in Miami-Dade on May 9.

6971 S.W. 24th St.

11990 S.W. 137th St.

11101 S.W. 184th St.

The grand openings will take place at 8 a.m. and customers can expect some freebies to go along with it.

Miami Herald reports the first 200 customers at each store will be part of a special giveaway.

Each store will also reportedly give away free coffee to everybody over a 10-day period.

