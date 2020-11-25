3 volunteer organizations distribute food to South Florida families ahead of Thanksgiving

(WSVN) - Volunteers are feeding a need just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Joshua’s Heart Foundation gathered in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday to feed some South Florida families in need.

Those working the event passed out food to families at the Evangel Church International on Northwest Sixth Avenue and 159th Street.

The drive is expected to last until supplies last.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation also sponsored a food distribution drive-thru event in Miami Wednesday.

Cars filed in to get their trunks filled with Thanksgiving feasts.

The event is a response to widespread economic hardship and food insecurity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Wilton Manors, the South Florida Institute of Aging helped distribute Thanksgiving meals to local veterans during their drive-thru giveaway.

Those that served got in line near North Dixie Highway and Northeast 20th Drive earlier in the day to get served.

Veterans received whole turkeys, sides and even pies.

Donations were made by local grocery stores and volunteers.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.