MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Transportation Security Administration agents who work at Miami International Airport were arrested on fraud charges.

According to investigators, Elizabeth Fuster, Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams worked together to steal cash from passengers’ purses and bags while they were being screened at the airport, June 29.

The agents were removed after a TSA employee followed up on a complaint, watched surveillance video and shared findings with the police, who took immediate action and placed them under arrest on Thursday.

In a statement, a TSA spokesperson wrote, “The Transportation Security Administration holds its Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace. We actively and aggressively investigated these allegations of misconduct and presented our findings to [Miami-Dade Police], and are working closely with them. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”

The suspects have since bonded out of jail.

