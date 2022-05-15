CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including a toddler, were transported to the hospital after a fatal police involved crash in Cutler Bay.

A Miami-Dade Police officer was blocking the entrance to the Turnpike while assisting with a traffic crash, when a vehicle crashed into the police cruiser.

This happened near Southwest 211th Street and Quail Roost Drive by the Turnpike going northbound, early Sunday morning.

According to police, both the officer and the driver were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are expected to be OK.

A toddler involved in the crash had to be trauma alerted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A woman who was also involved in the crash is seen being consoled by road rangers.

The entrance to the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street is currently closed down as police investigate the crash.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

