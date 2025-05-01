SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a triple stabbing in Kendall that sent three people to the hospital.

Blood and articles of clothing were seen on the ground as Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies searched and questioned people near a home on Southwest 93rd Court and 16th Street at around 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

The three men were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where one victim is listed as critical and the other two are stable.

One victim arrived with bandages around their waist, another with bandages around their head and upper arm.

According to officials, the victims knew the suspect. The suspect is still at large and no weapon have been found at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remains under investigation.

