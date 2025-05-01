SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a triple stabbing in Kendall that sent three people to the hospital.

Blood and articles of clothing were seen on the ground as Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies searched and questioned people near a home on Southwest 93rd Court and 16th Street, at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“There were three adult males with apparent stab wounds,” said MDSO spokesperson Samantha Choon.

Surveillance video shared with 7News showed several men gathered outside a car parked in front of the home. They appear to be having a discussion of some sorts when suddenly, a man pulls out a weapon and goes on the attack. Some men stumble to the ground as others take off running in different directions.

About a minute later, the car drives off with its doors open, and then police can be seen responding to the scene.

The aftermath of the stabbing was gory — bloody handprints were seen on the doors and gates to the house, along with a pool of blood in the driveway.

Deputies were seen placing red markers on one of the victims’ cars parked in front of the home in question.

According to detectives, this victim attempted to use the car to self-transport to the hospital, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were able to arrive in the nick of time and take him there instead.

The three men were transported by MDFR as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. One victim is listed as critical, and the other two are stable.

One victim arrived with bandages around their waist, another with bandages around their head and upper arm.

According to officials, the victims knew the assailant.

“We do believe that victims know the subject; therefore, we believe that this is an isolated incident,” said Choon.

It remains unclear whether the person who drove off was the subject or a witness.

7News spoke to residents in the area, one of whom said she was awoken from her sleep around 4:30 a.m. because of the arguing coming from across the street.

Speaking in Spanish, a woman who lives in the back efficiency of the home said she wasn’t there when the incident happened, but she was scared when she returned to see all the activity and said the violence is concerning.

Another neighbor said police officers are often dispatched to the house for one reason or another.

The subject remains on the loose, and no weapons have been found at this time.

But authorities said all of the victims are in their early 30s. The subject is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

“We are asking the community, if you have any information, if you have camera footage, to please contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Midwest District or Crime Stoppers,” said Coon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

