MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are hospitalized after a Miami Beach condo’s laundry room went up in flames.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Carriage Club condominiums located at 5005 Collins Avenue just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, following reports that the building’s laundry room took fire.

At the time of the fire, electrical work was being done inside the laundry room, according to fire officials.

Three people were transported, one to Mount Sinai and two to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. The extent of their injuries and current conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

