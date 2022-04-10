MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Miami, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and Fourth Street, just after around 8:40 a.m., Sunday.

According to City of Miami Police, speed was a factor that led to the crash.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions are unknown.

