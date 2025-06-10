NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people and one dog were transported to local hospitals after a fire broke out in a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fire rescue crews initially responded to the area of the 3200 block and Northwest 95th Street after a house reportedly went up in flames at around 12:45 a.m., Tuesday.

“A single family structure on fire. We have engine seven fast attack. Rescue seven is going to be search,” a fire official radioed.

Smoke was seen coming out of the building, where reportedly part of the back was destroyed.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze; however, they were forced to return to the scene after 6:00a.m. when the fire rekindled.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene where crews were seen tearing open the roof of the property, searching for other hotspots.

It appears most of the damage was sustained to the rear of the home.

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire, as well as the conditions of the patients, are currently unknown.

