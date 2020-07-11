3 transported after vehicle crashes into North Miami building

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the building of a small business in North Miami.

The white sedan crashed into the wall of a building next to a Papa Johns in the area of Dixie Highway and Northeast 140th Street, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

The victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts in unknown condition.

A woman who was working near the scene said she called 911 as soon as she heard the crash and saw the victims bleeding.

“Just a loud noise. There was a crash and, I don’t know, I just see the blood with the guy and it was just, like, gotta call 911, so I called and they came,” Kiashy Andre said. “I called them twice just to make sure they came, ’cause it looked like they were really hurt badly.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

