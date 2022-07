HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash occurred on the U.S. 27 in Hialeah Gardens, sending three people to the hospital.

The crash happened along the Northwest 116th Way bridge, Monday.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Several lanes were closed, as crews worked to remove those vehicles.

