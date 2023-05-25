SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a police-involved crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash in the area of Southwest 122nd Avenue and 268th Street, at around 3:40 p.m., Thursday.

According to MDPD officials, two officers in a marked unit were on routine patrol traveling in the westbound lanes when the driver of a Toyota Corolla traveling southbound turned east.

The sudden turn put the Corolla right in the path of the MDPD unit and a Jeep Wrangler that also traveling west, resulting in a collision.

As a precaution, both officers, a man and a woman, were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Paramedics also transported a passenger in the Wrangler as a precaution.

Crews treated the drivers of the Corolla and the Jeep for minor injuries at the crash site.

Six people in total were involved in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

