MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for three teens who, they said, struck a minivan in Miami with a mother and a baby on board, then took off running.

Accorcing to City of Miami Police, the hit-and-run took place near Northwest 41st Street and 10th Avenue, just before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the crash and the minivan involved with significant damage.

Area resident Lili Uralde said the crash happened right in front of her home.

“I was taking my daughter to school, and we heard the accident, and as soon as I came out, I saw the car right here, where you are standing right now, with three kids — about 15, 16 maybe — and they just run away in front of me,” she said. “I told them to stop. We tell them that we were calling the police, but they keep running.”

But Uralde said the teens abandoned the damaged vehicle in the middle of the street.

“I don’t know how you can be cold with a situation like that,” she said.

When she got closer to the minivan, Uralde said, she noticed a baby crying inside.

“They left a mom with a baby inside, maybe just 1, 2 months old, in the middle of the street,” she said.

From there, Uralde said, she called 911. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after.

“They came very fast,” said Uralde.

Paramedics were seen carrying the baby out of the damaged minivan. They transported the infant to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Just as a precaution to be checked out. There were no serious injuries,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

While the baby and mother are expected to be OK, authorities said they’re still looking for the three juveniles who left the mother and child behind.

“We got a tip that they were inside a house. We went into the house and tried to find them, but they were not inside the house, so they’re still at large, and we’re still trying to locate them,” said Vega.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.