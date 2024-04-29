MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three teens were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located in the area of 1400 NW 197th St, just after 4 p.m., Monday.

The three victims, reportedly ages 14 and 19, were transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

7Skyforce captured an active scene on Monday afternoon as officials place markers in front of a house.

Police have blocked off the nearby roadways.

The victim’s conditions are unknown at this time. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

An investigation is now underway.

