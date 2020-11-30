3 teens hospitalized after shooting in Brownsville

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three teenagers to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Responding officers arrived to find two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, at around 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 51st Street.

Investigators said the victims were standing in the roadway when an unknown subject approached them and opened fire before fleeing on foot.

Paramedics rushed the teens to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as detectives combed the area for clues.

They have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

