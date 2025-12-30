WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three teenagers to the hospital after a car slammed into a wall in West Miami-Dade, igniting a fire, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash at Southwest 68th Street and 142nd Avenue in Kendall Lakes, at around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Responding deputies located a single vehicle that had hit a wall and burst into flames.

Deputies said the three victims, between the ages of 15 and 17, were out of the car by the time they arrived on the scene.

The car fire was quickly extinguished.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the juveniles to a local hospital in stable condition.

The car was later towed from the scene and MDSO investigators have yet to released what caused the crash.

