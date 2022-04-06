NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Outrage broke out in court over adults who somehow got on Miami Central High School’s campus and tried to fight some students.

“He [is] 22. How old was Nicolas Cruz when he killed 17 people? He could have killed my niece yesterday,” said the aunt of a student at the school.

Three suspects, 22-year-old David Peak, 18-year-old Laquayle Peak and 23-year-old Tranesha Housen appeared before a judge on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a brawl that occurred at the school on Tuesday.

The victims’ families were fired up as the judge allowed them to speak about the incident.

“If he wanted to fight somebody, he should’ve called her daddy. He’s a grown man,” said the victim’s aunt.

In their arrest reports, officers said that the trio had no valid reason to be at the school. In court, the families said the trio was looking for a fight.

“There’s some kind of beef between the students. The co-defendant brought her entourage to beat up students that she had problems with,” said one women in court.

After school, 7News spoke to one of the victim’s parents who has questions for the school.

“This is upsetting because we are talking about adults attacking children on school grounds where they are supposed to be protected,” said a victim’s parent. “They are coming into a learning environment not only facing their peers and other students, they now have to defend themselves against adults?”

Two of the suspects have bonded out of jail, but one is still behind bars.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools put out a statement on the incident that occurred at the high school.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed by the recent incident at Miami Central Senior High School. Any actions that endanger the well being of students and employees will not be tolerated. The incident was immediately addressed by the administration and Miami-Dade Schools Police, resulting in the arrest of several non-students. M-DCPS remains committed to fostering a safe and secure learning environment for all.”

