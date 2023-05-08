NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects were hospitalized following a vehicle collision with a Miami-Dade Police cruiser. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 62nd Street. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash.

According to City of Miami Police, the suspects allegedly stole a Nissan Centra in the morning during an armed carjacking, and police were following their vehicle in Miami.

The chase ended when the suspects crashed into an MDPD cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade. Police said that one of the suspects in the vehicle pointed a rifle out the window, but it is unclear if the suspect fired any shots.

Three suspects, ages 17, 19, and 20, were taken into custody and transported to the hospital. One of the suspects is in critical condition.

A witness at the scene reported that the collision happened just five feet away from them.

“It was crazy,” he said.

Miami Police Officer Michael Vega stated that the suspects were in a stolen vehicle and were pointing a rifle at unmarked police vehicles, which started the chase. The MDPD cruiser sustained damage to its front bumper, and the stolen vehicle was seen flipped on its side.

“The suspects ran the red light at a high rate of speed, collided with the vehicle, marked Miami-Dade Police vehicle,” Vega said.

The victim of the carjacking, identified as Carson, said that during the incident, he thought he was going to die.

“I’m thinking about my life flashing before my eyes,” he said.

Carson called 911 using his second phone, and police arrived on the scene after the suspects had already fled with his car. The officer in the MDPD cruiser suffered a concussion during the crash and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspects’ charges have not been disclosed by the police.

