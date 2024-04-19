NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects were arrested in Northwest Miami-Dade after, police said, they attempted a burglary at a home and led officers on a pursuit.

Investigators said the incident happened at a residence on Southwest 83rd Court, near 78th Street, in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 6 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the three suspects arrived in a black Dodge Charger, jumped the home’s fence, and attempted to steal a vehicle.

When the homeowner confronted the suspects, the homeowner pulled out a firearm and fired at the trio.

The crooks then quickly fled the scene in their Charger and headed north on the Palmetto Expressway.

During their drive, a Miami-Dade Police aviation unit located the vehicle.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was assisting MDPD used the PIT maneuver to stop the Charger. Dash camera video captured the moment of impact.

Once the Charger came to rest, investigators said, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle and jumped over a fence. A passenger traveling on the Palmetto recorded video of one of the subjects as he jumped over the fence.

Police said the trio ran off in different directions, but troopers were able to locate and apprehend them in the area of Northwest 68th Street and 77th Avenue.

The three suspects were identified as 18-year-old Payton Pierre, 18-year-old Kenneth Ervin and 20-year-old Kamari Jackson.

The suspects appeared in court Friday afternoon and were all charged with burglary. Jackson is also accused of running from the police and resisting arrest.

BSO’s Department of Law Enforcement reportedly needs to talk to Jackson about an unrelated case.

