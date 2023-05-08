NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects were transported to the hospital after a vehicle collided with a Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 62nd Street, Monday afternoon.

“It was crazy, it happened like 5 feet in front of me,” said an anonymous witness.

According to City of Miami Police, they were following a suspect’s vehicle in Miami that was allegedly involved in an armed carjacking Monday morning. Their pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a MDPD cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade.

MDPD told 7News that the suspects stole a Nissan Centra during the morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one person was seen in handcuffs on a stretcher as they were being moved into a rescue vehicle.

According to police, three suspects, ages 17,19 and 20, were taken into custody and were also transported to the hospital.

One of the suspects is in critical condition.

Police told 7News that one of the suspect’s in the vehicle pointed a rifle out the window. They do not know if the suspect fired any shots.

“Our Tactile Robbery Units, which are unmarked police vehicles, located the vehicle, saw the three suspects inside, attempted to stop it and then followed them as they were pointing the long rifle at them, and officers continued to chase,” Miami Police Officer Michael Vega said.

The cruiser had damage to its front bumper and that victim’s stolen vehicle was seen flipped on its side.

“The suspects ran the red light at a high rate of speed, collided with the vehicle, marked Miami-Dade Police vehicle,” Vega said.

The victim could not believe that his vehicle ended up in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“Some guy just came out and they told me to get on the floor, don’t even look at them because if I do, they would shoot me,” said Carson, the victim.

During the carjacking, Carson thought he was going he was going to die.

He had a second phone, which he used to call 911.

“I’m thinking about my life flashing before my eyes,” he said. “I might not make it you know.”

The officer in the cruiser suffered a concussion during the crash and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“A bunch of kids with guns that really don’t know no better,” the victim said. “Anything can happen when you have a gun pointed in your face.”

The area was blocked to drivers as police continued to investigate.

Police have not said what the three suspects will be charged with.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.