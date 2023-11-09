NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several subjects were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Northwest Miami-Dade. The subjects in the vehicle were accused of assaulting a police officer.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were following the van that headed northbound on the Turnpike near 112th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

According to FHP they were requested assistance by Homestead Police after one of their officers was assaulted. Several subjects were accused of stealing items from a Kohl’s, located at 2455 NE 10th Court, and rammed into an office’s cruiser.

Three subjects then fled the scene in a stolen Chevy van.

When Homestead Police officers spotted the van, they attempted a traffic stop, but the van refused to stop as it continued going north on the Turnpike.

7Skyforce hovered over the highway as several police cruisers were behind the white van.

According to officials the vehicle was traveling over 80 mph and had a flat tire.

During the pursuit, one driver in a silver vehicle was hit by the van but appeared OK.

FHP troopers caught up to the van in in the area of Kendall Drive and three pit maneuvers were initiated, which caused the the van to stop in the area of Northwest 106th Street.

As officers were taking the subjects into custody, one subject attempted to jump over the edge of the Turnpike but was quickly apprehended.

Two males and one woman were taken into custody.

