PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – The owner of a smoke shop in Palmetto Bay is hoping clear surveillance video will lead to the capture of three thieves that, she said, stole hundreds of dollars worth of vapes.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, the owner of the Stoned Goat Smoke and Vape Shop said this smoke shop her business has only been open less than a year and is hurt by Sunday’s theft.

“We’re brand new, and we’ve only been in the business about seven months now, so, yeah, It does hurt, especially on days that there’s slow days and no business,” said the owner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

Just after 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, a male subject wearing a Sketchy skeleton sweater, a dashing door holder and a squatted spotter ripped off the owners when they took off with about five to six vapes.

“The vapes that they took are not from behind the counter, from what I found out. They were on the shelves on our other wall, and they are the more expensive vapes, and they probably were about $60 apiece,” said the owner.

The security footage shows the three thieves working in unison. The subject wearing the skeleton sweater is seen motioning to the door holder before they made a run for it.

“And also, what I watched on the camera, it scared me. I probably would freeze; I wouldn’t know what to do in that situation,” said the owner.

The shop owner had a volunteer working at the store at the time of the incident.

The owner hopes that the police will be able to smoke out the thieving trio.

“We’re not going anywhere. We got into this business to stay in it for a while, so we’re gonna be there, and we’re gonna be tough,” said the owner.

The only positive the shop owner said that she has found in all of this was the sense of community that she felt from other shop owners.

The owner said she posted the video on Instagram, and people in the area told her that they recognized these thieves.

The store owner said owners of other smoke shops reached out to her, and now they are banding together to stop these thieves from striking again.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.