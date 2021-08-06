MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for three men who, they said, broke into a shed in Miami and took off with thousands of dollars in valuables.

According to City of Miami Police, the trio scaled a fence and broke into the shed in the backyard of a home near Northwest 10th Avenue and 47th Street on June 8.

Investigators said the subjects stole liquor, batteries, chargers and electric tools worth $4,000.

The homeowner said he was asleep inside when they committed the crime.

Surveillance video captured a clear image of one of the thieves.

If you recognize him or have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.