NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage boys and a young man were taken to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 65th Street in the Liberty City neighborhood, Thursday night.

Detectives said the victims, ages 15, 17 and 22, were hanging out in front of a home when an unknown person fired several shots in their direction just before 7:15 p.m.

Police told 7News the victims are not related and all suffered gunshout wounds to the lower extremities.

MDFR transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Onlookers were seen in the area behind yellow tape as police set up an active perimeter.

Neighbors said they hear gunfire in the area often.

As of 10 p.m, detectives have not provided further details about any arrests or a possible subject.

