MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating what they described as a murder-suicide at an ATM in Southwest Miami-Dade that left two adults and a 3-year-old boy dead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting happened outside a Chase Bank branch at the Meadows shopping plaza, located at the corner of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Bird Road, Friday morning.

Investigators said they received the emergency call just before 7:40 a.m. At around the same time, an on-duty uniformed Miami-Dade Police sergeant of the Kendall District was driving southbound when he heard gunshots nearby.

“As he was driving southbound at 152nd Avenue, approaching Bird Road, he heard gunshots,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra.

Cellphone video shared with 7News by a witness shows the moment the man opened fire at the woman and child inside a minivan. The witness immediately alerted the officer who was passing by.

“Hey, they just killed someone! They’re shooting, they’re shooting! They’re shooting them over there,” the witness is heard saying in the video.

Another video showed police cruisers zeroing in at the Chase bank. After locating the incident, the sergeant discovered a woman and a child deceased inside the minivan, and a man deceased on the passenger side of the van.

7Skyforce showed an aerial view of the plaza where the minivan was shot up and seen parked near the ATM with its doors open. Another unidentified SUV was parked next to it.

During a briefing later Friday morning, Sierra confirmed that the man driving the unidentified silver SUV pulled next to the woman driving the minivan while she was in line at the ATM and opened fire, killing her and the toddler in the backseat.

“It appears to be that he opened fire on the minivan and then opened fire on himself,” said Sierra.

Detectives later identified the victims as 43-year-old Odalys Maria Bancroft and Theodore Couto.

“We don’t know the familial ties. Homicide is on scene, they are investigating. Hopefully we’ll have some more information later on today,” said Sierra.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one firearm has been recovered, but there’s a possibility for another.

The Chase branch was back open by the afternoon. Some people later came to the ATM and dropped off three balloons where the victims were shot, after forensic teams spent hours gathering evidence.

They later taped up the minivan, and both vehicles were later towed away from the scene.

What led up to the shooting remains unknown, and homicide detectives have not identified the gunman, as they continue to investigate.

