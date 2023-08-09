MIAMI (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving five vehicles on the Turnpike has blocked several lanes.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene of the crash at Southwest 288th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Due to the crash, three southbound lanes on the Turnpike were blocked.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

