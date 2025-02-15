SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has three adorable new additions to their animal kingdom.

Zoo officials said three baby otter pups were born Wednesday.

Their mom is a 7-year-old river otter named Zinnia. This is her third litter.

Veterinarians at the zoo checked out the babies, one male and two females, Friday morning.

For the time being, they will remain behind the scenes to give them time to bond with their mother.

