NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews and a good Samaritan came to the aid of three men off Haulover Beach in Northeast Miami-Dade after their boat began to sink.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the men on board a Miami-Dade Police Marine Patrol boat shortly after it docked at Haulover Marina, Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a green tow boat was seen pulling the men’s submerged vessel.

Coast Guard officials said they received a hailing call alerting them about a 30-foot vessel, named Lester’s Live Bait, that was taking on water with three people on board.

Officials said the good Samaritan brought the men on board his boat as their vessel went completely underwater and took them to the Marine Patrol boat.

The men gave their information to officers and opeted to have their boat towed to shore.

At around 4 p.m., two tow boats were seen next to the submerged boat about a quarter of a mile off shore as crews determined how to upright and drain the vessel.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.