3 rescued from fire in Southwest Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames sparked at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade and trapped some residents inside.

The blaze happened along Southwest 296th Street near the Homestead-Miami speedway, Sunday morning.

Officials quickly responded and found flames and smoke engulfing the front of the home.

A good Samaritan jumped in and helped two of the residents climb out of a broken window.

“They were already breaking the window, and I grabbed a brick,” said Large, the good Samaritan. “I broke it through one of the windows, and then I helped pull the pane off.”

Officials said the third victim escaped on his own after he jumped through a back window.

Crews swiftly put out the fire as paramedics arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

