MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crowd gathered around three covered crates on South Beach Monday, in anticipation of a moment weeks in the making.

Inside the crates were three juvenile brown pelicans ready to return to the wild, which were rescued, rehabilitated, and cared for by the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station.

Just before the release, staff shared the birds’ stories and reminded beachgoers why it mattered.

“As humans, it’s our duty we feel to take care of them, and to do our best in order for them to be happy and live their lives as they should,” said Staff Member Marianna Niero.

And with a simple countdown, the moment arrived, and the three pelicans were released from their crates and able to spread their wings once again.

The pelicans arrived in September, two with fishing hooks and tangled lines embedded in their wings, and the third was caught in a tree, before being rescued by Miami Beach firefighters.

Niero said the young pelicans bonded throughout the rehabilitation process, turning Monday’s triple release into a true reunion in the wild.

With all three birds fully healed, they soared side by side as they returned to the wild in a moment that left beachgoers in awe.

“They’re beautiful and I’m glad we can co-exist, with all of this beauty for us to enjoy too and to stay safe, and stay healthy,” said a man who watched the release.

