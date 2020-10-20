3 rescued after boat takes on water off NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of three people after their boat began taking on water off Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the boaters in distress several miles off shore, at around 8:30 p.m., Monday.

Video captured police boats searching for the vessel just north of Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Apparently, they initially had some trouble finding it.

Paramedics brought the boaters to Haulover Marina and treated them for symptoms of seasickness. As of 11 p.m., they had not been transported.

Everyone who was on board appears to be OK. They were wearing life jackets.

Officials are attempting to determine what caused the boat to take on water.

